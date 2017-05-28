Jammu and Kashmir: Civilian killed in Pakistan firing in Kupwara sector

Kupwara : Pakistan Army today shot dead a civilian and injured another in Keran sector of Kupwara district near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, the victim was working as a porter with the Army.

Earlier in the day, the body of one intruder was recovered as the Indian Army foiled another infiltration attempt by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area.

"One intruder from PoK successfully killed in an Ambush at about 0230 hours yesterday night on LoC in KG Sector, body of intruder recovered," said Lt Col Manish Mehta Defense Spokesperson in a statement.

Based on intelligence inputs, an ambush was laid down in the early morning by the troops of the same Sikh Battalion whose jawans were mutilated by Pakistan operatives recently.

Yesterday, the Indian Army confirmed killing 10 heavily armed intruders including Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Sabzar Bhat and terrorists in last 24 hours. It said that relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pakistan and Pak-sponsored agents to spread terror in the Jammu and Kashmir in the run-up to the holy month of Ramadan.

The Northern Command of Indian Army said that security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have mounted relentless operations to thwart attempts by Pakistan to boost terror activities from across the Line of Control.

"In the last 24 hours, 10 heavily armed intruders and terrorists have been successfully eliminated. In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation on the Line of Control in the Rampur sector, a group of 6 armed intruders have been intercepted and eliminated. In another counter-terrorist operation based on specific intelligence generated from local sources in Tral, South Kashmir has so far resulted in killing 2 terrorists," said a release by the Northern Command.