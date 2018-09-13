हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: JeM terrorist killed, 8 security personnel injured in encounter in Reasi district

Security forces during a cordon and search operation zeroed in on a location near a house in the district's Kakriyal area, and trapped the terrorists, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir: JeM terrorist killed, 8 security personnel injured in encounter in Reasi district

At least one Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was killed and eight security personnel, including a DSP, were injured Thursday in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said. The search for the escaped terrorists took place for the second day. 

Security forces during a cordon and search operation zeroed in on a location near a house in the district's Kakriyal area, and trapped the terrorists, officials said.

The encounter broke out as the security forces, comprising CRPF, police and Army personnel, closed in on the terrorists, they said. Security forces used drones and choppers in the operation, which was launched Wednesday to track three JeM militants, the officials said.

One of the terrorists was killed and eight security personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohan Lal, were injured. They were hospitalised, police said.

Five CRPF personnel and three policemen were injured during the operation, they said. They were admitted to the Narayana hospital in Katra. The cordon and search operation to track down the JeM terrorists was launched in the Jhajjar Kotli forest belts in Jammu and Reasi district Wednesday, the officials said.

Earlier in the early hours on Wednesday, suspected terrorists opened fire from a truck near the Jhajar Kotli police check-post on the Jammu-Srinagar highway and fled from the spot. A CRPF jawan and a forest guard were injured in the attack. A high alert was issued in Katra after the incident that took place at around 8 am. The terrorists escaped the scene after launching the attack. 

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that at least 3-4 terrorists had escaped on Wednesday. 

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, a local residing near the International Border said, "Three terrorists entered my house at around 8 pm yesterday (Wednesday) and threatened us not to tell anyone about them. They said they had not eaten for past 5 days and took biscuits and apples from us. They were wearing torn clothes and were carrying arms. They also took clothes from us. They asked us for a car and offered money but we do not have a car. Soon after they left. "

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had entered into the area in a truck coming from the Kashmir side and is believed to have escaped towards Jammu. "During a routine checking at a `naka` (check-post) near the Jhajar Kotli police station, one gunman fired at the paramilitary trooper and fled into a lane nearby. The area has been cordoned off," the police said.

In a separate incident in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, security forces killed at least two terrorists in an encounter that broke out in Sopore of Baramulla district.

Upon receiving a tip-off about the presence of militants, the security forces including personnel from Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the state police`s Special Operations Group (SOG and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), cordoned off the town`s Arampora area. "As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the ongoing gunfight," the police said.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services. Educational institutions were also asked to remain shut for the day.

