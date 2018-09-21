Jammu and Kashmir DGP condemns killing of 3 cops, calls it 'act of desperation' on part of terrorists

Hours after the bullet-ridden bodies of three cops were recovered from Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, DGP Dilbag Singh condemned the incident calling it an act of desperation on the part of the terrorists. Terming it an unfortunate incident, the DGP said the cops appear to be soft targets for the terrorists.

"It has been a very unfortunate incident that 2 SPOs and a police constable has been shot dead. It's an act of desperation on part of militants outfit. They appear to be soft targets to them. It's highly condemned," said Dilbag Singh.

Following the incident, reports surfaced that two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a constable submitted their resignations.

However, DGP Singh refuted such reports calling them rumours. Singh said, "Police work for the public, not to hurt anyone. Rumours should not be spread about them. If any such incident happens, we will look into it. Our SPOs have been doing their duty very well. They are an important part of our security forces."

The Centre too denied all reports of Jammu and Kashmir policemen resigning under pressure from militant groups in the wake of Friday's killing.

“Reports have appeared in a section of media that some Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir have resigned. J&K Police have confirmed that these reports are untrue and motivated. These reports are based on false propaganda by mischievous elements,” said a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, as reported by ANI.

Earlier on Thursday night, two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a constable, went missing and on Friday morning their bodies were recovered. They were allegedly abducted by members of Hizbul Mujahideen. The outfit had earlier sent an audio threat saying SPO’s should resign from their jobs.

"Three bullet-riddled bodies were recovered from Kapran village in the morning. The slain policemen have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat," police sources said.

In August, nine people, whose family members are working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army, were kidnapped by terrorists from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora in the state.