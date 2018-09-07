हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid transferred, Dilbagh Singh to take charge

Vaid, a 1986-batch IPS officer, was appointed as the DGP in December 2016. He is due to retire in October 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid was transferred late on Thursday and posted as the Transport Commissioner and Director General of Police (Prisons) Dilbagh Singh was directed to look after the force until a regular appointment was made.

The official order to this effect was issued by R K Goyal the Principal Secretary of Home Department. 

Singh, who has been made the in-charge DGP, is a 1987-batch officer. He was made the head of the prison department in March after the infamous escape of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Naved Jhatt while the latter was on a routine health check-up at a city hospital in February.

During his tenure, Singh, as Director General of Prisons, streamlined many things, including the removal of hardened terrorists from Kashmir jails.
He will have a regular appointment only after his name is cleared by the UPSC.

Some more orders are likely to come, in which Arun Chaudhury is likely to be appointed as the Director General of Prisons and S J M Gilani as the Additional Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police.

