Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter between security forces, terrorists underway in Pulwama district

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Saturday morning in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A gunfight began after a nightlong cordon and search operation in Tiken village of the district. Around 2-3 terrorists are believed to have been trapped in the area.

A joint team of 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), 180/183 BN CRPF and SOG cordoned off the area after specific information about the presence of terrorists. An intermittent exchange of fire is currently underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, at least one Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter in Tral, Pulwama district. One police personnel had also sustained injuries.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Dar-Ganiegund area of Tral, based on credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. During the operation, a terrorist holed up in a house fired on the forces. In the retaliatory fire, the terrorist was gunned down. The body of the terrorist was recovered from the site along with incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.

An official had said in a statement, "The terrorist killed is a Pakistani, codenamed Anwar, was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM. He was involved in attacks on security establishments and other civilian atrocities in the area."

Elaborating the encounter, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, SP Pani told ANI, "One terrorist has been killed. No collateral damage has been reported as yet. One police personnel had also got injured in the encounter, but he is currently stable."

A police case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated in the matter. The police have urged locals not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials, and has also requested them to cooperate with the police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosives materials if any.