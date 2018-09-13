हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Baramulla; internet services suspended

Soon after the encounter started internet services were suspended in the district.

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Baramulla; internet services suspended

An encounter broke out in Sopore of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir between terrorists and security forces, as reported by news agency ANI on Thursday morning.

Soon after the encounter started internet services were suspended in the district.

This is a developing story. More Details are awaited. 

At least one CRPF jawan and another forest guard were injured after suspected terrorists opened fire from a truck near the Jhajar Kotli police check-post in the early hours of Wednesday on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. The forest guard was injured after the terrorists opened fire while fleeing the spot. A high alert was issued in Katra after the incident that took place at around 8 am. The terrorists escaped the scene after launching the attack. 

