हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Baramulla district

At least one or two terrorists are believed to be trapped in a residential house at Brath Kalan village of Sopore town.

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Baramulla district
Representational image

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir early on Wednesday evening.

At least one or two terrorists are believed to be trapped in a residential house at Brath Kalan village of Sopore town.

Security forces have cordoned the area. The mobile internet services have also been suspended in the area.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir encounterBaramulla encounter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close