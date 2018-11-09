हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Pulwama

Reportedly two to three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit are believed to have been trapped in the area.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday at Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

A joint team of 42 Rashtriya Rifles, 180BN CRPF and SOG have cordoned off Dar Ganiegund village in Tral following credible inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area. A search operation is currently going on.

No casualties have been reported so far. 

"There has been an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists at Tral in Pulwama district," a police spokesman said.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

