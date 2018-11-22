हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack army camp in Kulgam district, 1 civilian injured

The exchange of fire ensued after terrorists fired upon a camp in Khudwani area of the district. 

Representational image

At least one civilian was injured on Thursday morning during an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district on Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by news agency ANI.

The exchange of fire ensued after terrorists fired upon a camp in Khudwani area of the district. The injured has been admitted to the hospital. 

A girl was caught in the crossfire when soldiers retaliated forcing the terrorists to withdraw. However, the terrorists managed to escape.

Security forces have cordoned the area.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

