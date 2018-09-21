हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik condemns killing of cops, terms it 'barbaric'

Blaming Pakistan for it, Malik said that Pakistan is habitual of doing such acts and those involved will be punished properly, as reported by news agency ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik condemns killing of cops, terms it &#039;barbaric&#039;

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on Friday vehemently condemned the killing of the three cops and termed it a barbaric act.

Blaming Pakistan for it, Malik said that Pakistan is habitual of doing such acts and those involved will be punished properly, as reported by news agency ANI. "I condemn it. It's barbaric. Pakistan is habitual of doing it. We will punish them properly," he said.

He said that those who have resorted to firing will not be welcomed by flowers but they will be served bullets too.

Malik, also said that the panchayat elections will take place at the scheduled time and every sarpanch will have an insurance of Rs 10 lakh. In addition to this, they will be provided security and will be given a place of residence

