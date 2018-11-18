हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Havaldar killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack on CRPF camp

At least one havaldar was killed on Sunday after terrorists attacked a newly set up camp of the CRPF in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, as reported by news agency PTI.

The terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and hurled grenades on the CRPF camp at Kakapora in the district, killing the havaldar and injuring two others, said PTI.

The camp had come up in view of the ongoing panchayat elections in the state.

CRPF personnel immediately cordoned off the area, leading to an encounter with the militants. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

