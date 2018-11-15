हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

In the second consecutive day, Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces on Thursday arrested a terrorist of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Pulwama district.

Jammu and Kashmir: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in Pulwama, case registered

In the second consecutive day, Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces on Thursday arrested a terrorist of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Pulwama district, as reported by news agency ANI.

The terrorist identified as Rafeeq Ahmed Bhat was apprehended at Lassipora-Achan Axis of the district. A cache of arms and ammunition were recovered. Following the arrest, a case has been registered.

Earlier on Wednesday, security forces had arrested two local militants of Hizbul Mujahideen and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from their possession in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police had said.

Acting on a credible input, the security forces arrested the duo at a checkpoint at Panzgam in Awantipora area, a police spokesman said.

"During checking, security forces recovered arms and ammunition from their possession which includes UBGL, grenades and live rounds and other incriminating material," he said.

The arrested militants have been identified as Jan Mohammad Sheikh and Nasir-ul-Islam, both affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, the spokesman said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law.

with PTI inputs

