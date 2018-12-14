हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Man arrested in Pulwama district after explosives seized from him

 

Twitter/@JmuKmrPolice

 

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces on Friday arrested a person after substances used to make IEDs were seized from him in Pulwama district of the state.

According to news agency ANI,  the individual identified as Mayour Ahmad Khan was carrying a huge quantity of explosive substances and incriminating materials used to make Improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Khan is a resident of Panjran Pulwama.

Safety fuses, detonators, other materials used for making improvised explosive devices were seized from him, a senior police official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections at Litter Police Station in Pulwama. The state police based on a credible input.

Further investigation to ascertain whether was involved in terrorist activities is on, he added.

