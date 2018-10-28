हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Man shot by terrorists succumbs to injuries

A man succumbed to injuries after terrorists fired upon him in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday. 

Jammu and Kashmir: Man shot by terrorists succumbs to injuries
Representational Image

A man succumbed to injuries after terrorists fired upon him in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday. 

The incident took place in Srinagar's Hyderpora and the man has been identified as Muhammad Amin Dar, news agency ANI reported. Dar, a resident of Gangbugh, was shifted to a hospital after he was shot. 

A case has been registered investigations by Jammu and Kashmir police are underway. 

Earlier on Sunday, a sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot dead by some unidentified terrorists in the Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

The deceased has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir. 

As per reports, Imtiaz was travelling in his car when he was attacked.

The bullet-ridden body of Mir, who was posted with the CID in Srinagar's Sheergadi, was recovered from the Chewa Kalan area of the district, the officials said.

The police have registered a case and investigating the matter, the officials said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSrinagardeathinjuriesTerrorists

Must Watch