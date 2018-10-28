Jammu and Kashmir: Man shot by terrorists succumbs to injuries

A man succumbed to injuries after terrorists fired upon him in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday.

The incident took place in Srinagar's Hyderpora and the man has been identified as Muhammad Amin Dar, news agency ANI reported. Dar, a resident of Gangbugh, was shifted to a hospital after he was shot.

A case has been registered investigations by Jammu and Kashmir police are underway.

Earlier on Sunday, a sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was shot dead by some unidentified terrorists in the Pulwama district in South Kashmir.

The deceased has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir.

As per reports, Imtiaz was travelling in his car when he was attacked.

The bullet-ridden body of Mir, who was posted with the CID in Srinagar's Sheergadi, was recovered from the Chewa Kalan area of the district, the officials said.

The police have registered a case and investigating the matter, the officials said.

(With Agency Inputs)