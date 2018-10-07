हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Massive search operation underway in Shopian district

A massive cordon and search operation was launched on Sunday at Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Jammu and Kashmir: Massive search operation underway in Shopian district

A massive cordon and search operation was launched on Sunday at Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The forces acted on launching the operation after the tip of the presence of militants. The action was launched against the militants to flush them out from the area.

Joint teams of police, CRPF and Army launched the operation early morning in six villages of Shopian district, according to the police. The six villages include -- Sindor shirmal, Balpora, Ganowpora, Barthipora and Wathoo.

The operation is going on, said an official, adding further details were awaited.

