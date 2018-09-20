Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Bandipora district

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest area of Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in forests of Sumlar area in Bandipora district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire towards security forces' positions.

One militant has been killed in the operation, which was going on till reports last came in, the official said, adding the identity of the slain ultra was being ascertained.