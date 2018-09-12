हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir municipal polls likely to be deferred after PDP, NC boycott

This comes after two major political parties -- the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced they were boycotting the polls.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to defer the municipal elections scheduled in October 2018 to January 2019, according to a report by news agency IANS quoting sources.

This comes after two major political parties -- the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced they were boycotting the polls.

A decision announcing deferment of the municipal polls is likely to be taken at the State Administrative Council (SAC) meeting chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday.

The panchayat polls were scheduled for November-December 2018. "The schedule already announced for the panchayat polls will remain unchanged," an official in the know of things said.

After the NC announced the boycott of the municipal and panchayat polls, the PDP made a similar announcement on Monday.

The Congress will announce its decision on participation in these elections at a press conference in the state capital later.

