Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district, injures soldier

 The neighbouring country resorted to unprovoked firing around 9.30 pm on Wednesday night. The injured jawan has been admitted to the hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district, injures soldier

Pakistan violated ceasefire, injuring a jawan, in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir ending its lull after a week. The neighbouring country resorted to unprovoked firing around 9.30 pm on Wednesday night. The injured jawan has been admitted to the hospital.

"Pakistan army violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of the LoC on Wednesday injuring one soldier," Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said. He added, "The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing in the KG sector around 9.30 p.m. The injured soldier has been shifted to hospital."

Earlier on October 4, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and resorted to firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, said defence officials.

There was a brief firing of 30 to 40 rounds by the Pakistani Army along the LoC in Gulpur and Khadi Karmara forward areas in Poonch sector around 5:45 pm, they said. The firing lasted for 5 to 7 minutes, they said, adding that no one was injured in the ceasefire violation.

