Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, forces retaliating

Poonch: Pakistan forces on Thursday once again resorted to ceasefire violation in Poonch sector. Army officials said the security forces are retaliating strongly to the latest ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops.

Defense officials said that on Tuesday, the Pakistan army had opened fire on the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, the fifth ceasefire violation in a week.

The officials added that small arms were used by the Pakistani forces to target the forward posts along the LoC in Gulpur and Khadi Karmara areas of Poonch sector.

On Saturday too, Pakistan had resorted to heavy shelling and firing along the LoC in the Mankote, Khadi Karmara and Gulpur areas. Ceasefire violations were also reported on Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday from the Poonch sector.

Meanwhile, 2018 saw the highest number of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years with 2,936 incidents reported in the last year.

