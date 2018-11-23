हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Person shot at by terrorists near Chhatargam Army camp

A resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Magraypora was shot by the terrorists on Friday, metres away from Army Camp at Chhatargam, Army officials said. 

Jammu and Kashmir: Person shot at by terrorists near Chhatargam Army camp
Representational image

A resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Magraypora was shot by the terrorists on Friday, metres away from Army Camp at Chhatargam, Army officials said. 

The person has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie and was shot at by the terrorists in the head and leg, news agency ANI reported. The incident took place around 500-600 metres away from the Army Camp.

The Quick Reaction Team rushed to the spot after they heard the sound of firing and found Ganie in a pool of blood. The team saw bullet injuries, one in the head and another in the leg, and rushed Ganie to Chhatargam hospital. He was later shifted to SMHS where he is still critical, the officials confirmed. 

The officials later dismissed the reports of individual lobbying grenade on Army Camp. The reports of army retaliation were termed as baseless by the army. 

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and have started an investigation into the matter. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirChhatargamMagrayporaArmy camp

Must Watch