Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police constable abducted by terrorists in Shopian

A constable of the Jammu and Kashmir was on Thursday kidnapped allegedly by terrorists in Shopian. The constable, identified as Javaid Ahmad Dar, was reportedly abducted from a local medical shop, reported news agency ANI.

This comes less than a month after an Indian Army soldier, Aurangzeb, was kidnapped and later killed by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. On June 14, when Aurangzeb was travelling in a private vehicle to Shopian, his vehicle was intercepted by armed terrorists who abducted him.

Following this, the security forces launched a massive manhunt. After hours of search, bullet-ridden body of Aurangzeb was found by a team of Jammu and Police and Indian Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora in Pulwama district.

Sources in intelligence bureau had told Zee Media that four terrorists – two from Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and two Hizbul Mujahideen – were behind the abduction and cold-blooded murder of Aurangzeb.

The terrorists used an Alto car to abduct the jawan. One of the terrorists - Jahoor Ahmed Tokar - was in the Territorial Army before he had joined the militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in 2017.

Intelligence agencies suggested that Pakistan’s ISI might be involved in the killing of the Army jawan. Aurangzeb was laid to rest in Poonch with full state honours and hundreds of people had attended his last rites.

