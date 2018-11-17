हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Second youth abducted, killed by terrorists

"Terrorists on Saturday killed a civilian in a brutal act of terror in Shopian district after he was kidnapped earlier in the day from Saidpora area," news agency PTI reported quoting a police official.

A day after killing a youth in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on charges of being an Army informer, terrorists on Saturday abducted and killed a 19-year-old in Shopian. "Terrorists on Saturday killed a civilian in a brutal act of terror in Shopian district after he was kidnapped earlier in the day from Saidpora area," news agency PTI reported quoting a police official.

The official said a throat-slit body was found from an orchard area in Hermain village of the south Kashmir district. The deceased has been identified as Huzaif Ashraf (19), a resident of Manzgam area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

"Huzaif's body was handed over to his family after completion of the medico-legal formalities," the official said. He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and the investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Earlier, terrorists had abducted and later killed Nadeem Manzoor, a resident of Safanagri area, on Thursday night, police had said. 

A video was released by Hizbul Mujahideen purportedly showing terrorists killing a youth, who was alleged to be an Army informer, reported PTI.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows terrorists pumping a volley of bullets into Manzoor, whose body was recovered Friday morning, as reported by PTI.

The terrorist outfit has claimed responsibility for the killing.

In another video shot before his killing, Manzoor, in terrorists' custody, is seen telling them that he informed the Army about the presence of terrorists in his native village, as reported by PTI.

"I saw the terrorists in the village and when I reached home, I gave a missed call to an Army officer. The officer called me back and I told him that there were terrorists in our village near my home," Manzoor is heard telling the terrorists. Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo, in an audio message released along with the video, defended Manzoor's killing, saying he was an informer of the Army.

"Manzoor informed the Army about two terrorists who were then killed in an encounter," Naikoo said, referring to a November 6 gunfight in Safanagri area of Shopian. Naikoo said the youth had confessed to tipping off the forces due to greed. "We do not want to kill anyone, but they (informers) are forcing us. We will expose more such videos in the future and traitors will face a similar fate," he said.

The Hizbul Mujahideen commander also warned panchs and sarpanches of "justice", saying "they should wait for their turn".

Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir killingsJammu and Kashmir abductionHizbul Mujahideen

