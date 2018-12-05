हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier injured after Pakistan violates ceasefire in Baramulla district

At least one jawan of the Indian Army was injured on Wednesday after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceasefire violation took place at Uri sector of Baramulla district in the state. 

The injured soldier has been admitted to the hospital.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

PakistanPakistan ceasefire violationJammu and KashmirBaramulla ceasefire violation

