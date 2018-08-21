हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist gunned down in encounter at Handwara; operation underway

The body of the terrorist is yet to be recovered. According to news agency ANI, the operation is underway.

At least one terrorist was gunned down on Tuesday in an encounter that broke out with security forces at Handwara in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The body of the terrorist is yet to be recovered. According to news agency ANI, the operation is underway.

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces earlier in the day.

Nearly a month ago on July 26, a terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara. An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police had said.

Security forces launched a search operation in Check Sodul village in Handwara area following information about the presence of terrorists in the area. The official had said the search operation turned into a gun battle when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces.

On July 25, two terrorists were gunned down in an encounter in Anantnag. In a separate incident in Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter took place between terrorists and security personnel in Kupwara district.

