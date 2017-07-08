Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack army convoy in Bandipora, 3 jawans injured

New Delhi: Three Army jawans were left injured on Saturday when attacked their convoy in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the latest reports, the terrorists targeted the convoy in Hajin area of the district.

J&K: Two army jawans injured in a terror attack in Hajin area of Bandipora. More detail awaited — ANI (@ANI_news) 8 July 2017

Meanwhile, unprecedented security arrangements has been put in place to maintain law and order on the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen​ commander Burhan Wani.