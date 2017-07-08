close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack army convoy in Bandipora, 3 jawans injured

Three Army jawans were left injured on Saturday when attacked their convoy in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the latest reports, the terrorists targeted the convoy in Hajin area of the district. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 08:17
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists attack army convoy in Bandipora, 3 jawans injured
Representational image

New Delhi: Three Army jawans were left injured on Saturday when attacked their convoy in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the latest reports, the terrorists targeted the convoy in Hajin area of the district. 

Meanwhile, unprecedented security arrangements has been put in place to maintain law and order on the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen​ commander Burhan Wani. 

TAGS

Jammu and KashmirTerroristsBandiporaJawaninjured

From Zee News

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Burhan Wani&#039;s first death anniversary: Unprecedented security arrangements in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir

Burhan Wani's first death anniversary: Unprecedented s...

Half of Assam affected by flood, toll mounts to 22
AssamNorth East

Half of Assam affected by flood, toll mounts to 22

Man forced to play gong around 13 villages as wife didn&#039;t cast vote in Sarpanch&#039;s favour; 52 people booked
Odisha

Man forced to play gong around 13 villages as wife didn...

Nearly two-thirds of UN states agree treaty to ban nuclear weapons
EuropeWorld

Nearly two-thirds of UN states agree treaty to ban nuclear...

Karnataka: RSS activist Sharath Madiwala, stabbed in Bantwal, succumbs to injuries; district on high alert
Karnataka

Karnataka: RSS activist Sharath Madiwala, stabbed in Bantwa...

G20 nations pledge to destroy terrorist &#039;safe havens&#039;, seek curbs on radicalisation via internet, social media
IndiaWorld

G20 nations pledge to destroy terrorist 'safe havens...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The Modi – Netanyahu Summit: From strategy to cringe, and everything in between Israel and India

Cong vs Nitish: Storm in teacup?

Shalom-Namaste: Israel and India’s not-so-secret friendship

DNA Edit | Truly independent: The CEC must be appointed by a collegium system

Guv has the right to question about law and order situation: Tathagata Roy