Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists kill 3 policemen in Shopian district

The incident took place at Shopian district, as reported by news agency PTI.

At least three policemen were killed by terrorists on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place at Shopian district, as reported by news agency PTI.

The policemen were guarding a minority pocket in the district, officials said.

The incident took place at Zainpora when the terrorists entered into a guard room where four police personnel were present, they said.

The deceased persons were identified as Abdul Majid, Manzoor Ahmed and Mohammed Amin.

The fourth policeman was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical, the officials said.

The terrorists also walked away with weapons of the policemen, they said, adding that all people from the minority community were safe. 

