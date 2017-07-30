Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama, operation underway

Pulwama: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Tahab area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the police sources, the two victims were identified as Irfan Sheikh and Abid. Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia confirmed the reports and said, "Two militants were killed in an ongoing security operation in Tahab village."

After receiving information about the presence of terrorists, Special Operations Group (SOG) Pulwama and 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) cordoned the area. After the search was intensified in the area, the terrorists fired upon the security forces.

Earlier on July 26, three militants were killed after an infiltration bid was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of north Kashmir's Bandipora district. According to defence spokesperson, the troops had noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders which had led to a firefight. "An infiltration bid has been foiled in Gurez sector. Three terrorists have been killed," he had confirmed.

On July 23 security forces had killed a militant along the Line of Control in Machil sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

"In 2017, the Indian Army has foiled a total of 22 infiltration bids along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, and 38 armed intruders have been eliminated in such operations", claims report of leading news agency PTI.