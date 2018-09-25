Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Sopore, operation underway

At least two terrorists were killed on Tuesday after an encounter broke out with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is still underway.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, an exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists in Baramulla district.

Following the firing, security forces have launched a search operation and cordoned off the area.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Earlier on Monday, three terrorists were gunned down after an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The infiltration bid was foiled in Kupwara's Tangdhar sector on Sunday. A security personnel lost his life during the action.

On Sunday, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama. He was identified as a top commander of Pakistani origin belonging to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).