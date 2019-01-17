Armed robbers loot passengers onboard Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express; take away cash, mobile phones

New Delhi: Unidentified assailants carrying guns barged inside two coaches of Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express and robbed the passengers on Thursday.

A group of about 10 to 15 armed assailants robbed passengers onboard B3 and B7 coaches. The incident took place in the early morning hours in Badli station, on the outskirts of Delhi.

The miscreants snatched mobiles, jewellery, cash and other valuable items from passengers.

A case has been filed into the incident.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) has initial leads in the case and action will be taken against culprits, said the Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Northern Railways.

Several persons took to social media questioning rail security and safety of passengers again with this incident.

The Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express (Train no 12266) has a travel time of 9 hours with one halt at Ludhiana.

The Duronto Expresses are one of the fastest trains in India. It has only AC coaches.