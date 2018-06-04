हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ceasefire violation

Jammu hospital makes special provisions for victims of cross-border firing

Treatment is provided free-of-cost to victims of firing by Pakistani forces from across the LoC.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: A government hospital in Jammu has made special provisions to provide immediate medical attention to victims of cross-border firing from Pakistani forces.

News agency ANI reported that Government Medical College in Jammu has dedicated a special team of medical experts to treat victims of cross-border firing. Hospital authorities inform that a number of medical specialists will attend to victims of firing - primarily coming from border areas. Two wards have been allocated and treatment would be free-of-cost, officials have said.

Authorities say that the hospital has received 105 patients suffering from injuries due to firing from Pakistani side of LoC, from January 18 till Monday (June 4).

Pakistan has violated ceasefire agreement a number of times since the starting of this year. While Indian forces have returned fire in equal measure, the central government - as a goodwill gesture - had called for a unilateral ceasefire during the holy month of Ramzan. Pakistani forces, however, had continued to indulge in unprovoked firing regardless.

Recently, authorities in border areas aslo inaugurated special concrete bunkers in several locations for locals to shift into during shelling from Pakistani forces. Specific targeting of civilians from across the LoC continues unabated.

