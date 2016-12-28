Jammu & Kashmir High Court orders immediate release of separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat from preventive custody

Srinagar: In a major development, the Jammu & Kashmir High Court on Wednesday directed the Mehbooba Mufti-led state government to immediately release separatist leader Masarat Alam Bhat from preventive custody.

As of now, Masarat Alam is lodged in district jail of Kathua in Jammu.

Masarat Alam is a close aide of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani and brain behind the 2010 agitation.

He has been in jail for last six years for spearheading the 2010 agitation during which over 120 people, mostly youth, were killed in security forces firing.