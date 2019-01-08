हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ceasefire violation

Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch sector

Pakistani troops had also violated ceasefire in Poonch sector on Saturday.

Jammu &amp; Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch sector
Representational image

JAMMU: Pakistan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire by shelling forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir despite serious objections raised by the Indian Army in the recent past.

No casualty or injury has been reported so far.

Pakistani troops had also violated ceasefire in Poonch sector on Saturday.

On December 21, two Army personnel lost their lives when Pakistani forces had violated ceasefire in the Keran sector of Kupwara.  

Tags:
ceasefire violationPoonch sectorJammu and Kashmir

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close