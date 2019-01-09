हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistani forces violate ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch sector

The Pakistani Army opened fired on forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Representational image

The Pakistani Army opened fired on forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the fourth ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in last two days.

Indian troops are retaliating effectively, defence officials said.

On Tuesday, Pakistani forces had violated the ceasefire by shelling forward posts and civilian areas in Poonch despite serious objections raised by the Indian Army in the recent past.

Tuesday's unprovoked firing and shelling were started by the Pakistani troops at 5 am in the morning.

On December 21, two Army personnel lost their lives when ceasefire was violated by Pakistani forces in the Keran sector of Kupwara.

