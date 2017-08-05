Jammu & Kashmir: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
Three LeT terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces at Sopore, in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday.
As per the reports of ANI, a joint operation is conducted by 179 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF), 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group ( SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police since 04:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, North Kashmir IGP Nitish Kumar informed that one police jawan has been injured in the encounter.
3 LeT terrorists killed in encounter at Amargarh #Sopore. AK rifles etc. recovered. Injured #JKP boy stable@JmuKmrPolice @crpfindia @adgpi
