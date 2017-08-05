Jammu & Kashmir: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Sopore encounter

Srinagar: Three LeT terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces at Sopore, in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday.

As per the reports of ANI, a joint operation is conducted by 179 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF), 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group ( SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police since 04:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, North Kashmir IGP Nitish Kumar informed that one police jawan has been injured in the encounter.