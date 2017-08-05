close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Jammu & Kashmir: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Sopore encounter

Three LeT terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces at Sopore, in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 07:11
Jammu &amp; Kashmir: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
Representational Image

Srinagar: Three LeT terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces at Sopore, in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday.  

As per the reports of ANI, a joint operation is conducted by 179 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF), 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group ( SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police since 04:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter,  North Kashmir IGP Nitish Kumar informed that one police jawan has been injured in the encounter.

TAGS

Jammu and KashmirSoporeLeT terrorists

From Zee News

Aadhar number not mandatory for registering deaths, clarifies government
India

Aadhar number not mandatory for registering deaths, clarifi...

Gujarat

Gujarat: Mentally unstable woman sets daughters, in-laws on...

Vice-Presidential poll 2017: Here&#039;s list of former vice-presidents of India
India

Vice-Presidential poll 2017: Here's list of former vic...

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi&#039;s car
Gujarat

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi...

Delhi

Delhi Police ties up with Uber for women safety

Al-Shabaab commander Killed in Somalia: US
WorldAsia

Al-Shabaab commander Killed in Somalia: US

Harvard biased against Indians, Asians: US to probe plaint
India

Harvard biased against Indians, Asians: US to probe plaint

Vatican official says the Pope Francis &#039;loves China&#039;
World

Vatican official says the Pope Francis 'loves China...

Ex-BJP office-bearer in Madhya Pradesh shot dead outside court, two arrested
Madhya Pradesh

Ex-BJP office-bearer in Madhya Pradesh shot dead outside co...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

From Messi's shadow to Qatar's influence: Top five talking points from Neymar's transfer to PSG

DNA Money Edit: Rate cut no respite for banks worried about credit growth

How to stop covert conversions

DNA Edit: The Shivakumar Saga

RBI rate cut is a shot in the arm for the economy