Jammu University

Jammu University professor accused of calling Bhagat Singh a ‘terrorist’, probe ordered

The accused professor, Mohammad Tajuddin, defended himself, claiming that a 25-second clip was cut out from his two-hour lecture

Pic Courtesy: ANI

A professor of Jammu University, Mohammad Tajuddin, has been accused of calling Bhagat Singh a terrorist. Some students of the university lodged a complaint with the varsity administration in this regard and also took up the matter with vice chancellor Professor Manoj K Dhar.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Jammu University vice chancellor confirmed that the complaint had been filed, following which a six-member committee had been asked to look into the case. He further said that the accused professor had been disassociated from teaching till the inquiry would was completed.

“Some students came to me last (Thursday) evening and told me about this incident. They submitted a CD as proof. I have immediately formed an inquiry committee. We have disassociated him from teaching till inquiry committee submits the report,” said the vice chancellor.

Dhar added that further action would be taken only after the findings of the inquiry committee are submitted.

The accused professor, however, defended himself, claiming that a 25-second clip was cut out from his two-hour lecture and the remark was shown out of context. Professor Tajuddin further said that even he considered Bhagat Singh a revolutionary.

“I was teaching Lenin (Russian revolutionary) and in that context, I said state calls any violence against it 'terrorism'. Someone took a 25-second video out of my 2-hours lecture. Terrorist word came in that. It was not what I meant. Still, if anyone is hurt, I am really sorry for it,” said the professor.

“I also consider Bhagat Singh a revolutionary. He is one of the people who sacrificed their lives for the country,” he added.

