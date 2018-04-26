'Janbaz' BSF jawans set world record in motorcycle riding, enter Limca book: See pics

NEW DELHI: Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans belonging to the motorcycle trick riding team 'Janbaz' on Tuesday set a new world record by riding for 10 hours 34 minutes 27 seconds at a stretch, on top of a pole fitted to their steed.

(Picture: Twitter/@BSF_India)

Inspector Awdhesh Kumar Singh and Head Constable Durvesh Kumar of BSF rode on 16.5 feet tall ladder/pole fitted to their steed on the 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and entered the Limca book of world record.

(Picture: Twitter/@BSF_India)

They set their record at Chawla BSF Camp in Delhi. The team broke Indian Army's previous record of 09 hr 04 min 05 sec.

(Picture: Twitter/@BSF_India)

In an official statement, BSF noted that on April 13 three of these motorcycles carried 36 jawans and covered a distance of 1 km in only 55.52 seconds.

(Picture: Twitter/@BSF_India)

BSF's 'Janbaz' was created in 1990, and they are famous for displaying their gravity-defying stunts.

(With inputs from ANI)