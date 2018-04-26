हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSF jawan

'Janbaz' BSF jawans set world record in motorcycle riding, enter Limca book: See pics

BSF's 'Janbaz' was created in 1990, and they are famous for displaying their gravity-defying stunts.

&#039;Janbaz&#039; BSF jawans set world record in motorcycle riding, enter Limca book: See pics

NEW DELHI: Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans belonging to the motorcycle trick riding team 'Janbaz' on Tuesday set a new world record by riding for 10 hours 34 minutes 27 seconds at a stretch, on top of a pole fitted to their steed.

(Picture: Twitter/@BSF_India)

Inspector Awdhesh Kumar Singh and Head Constable Durvesh Kumar of BSF rode on 16.5 feet tall ladder/pole fitted to their steed on the 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and entered the Limca book of world record.

(Picture: Twitter/@BSF_India)

They set their record at Chawla BSF Camp in Delhi. The team broke Indian Army's previous record of 09 hr 04 min 05 sec.

(Picture: Twitter/@BSF_India)

In an official statement, BSF noted that on April 13 three of these motorcycles carried 36 jawans and covered a distance of 1 km in only 55.52 seconds.

(Picture: Twitter/@BSF_India)

BSF's 'Janbaz' was created in 1990, and they are famous for displaying their gravity-defying stunts.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags:
BSF jawanJanbazBorder Security ForceRoyal Enfield Bullet
Next
Story

UP, Bihar top UGC's list of fake universities across India

Must Watch