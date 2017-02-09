Jat agitation remains peaceful; Haryana panel calls for talks

Chandigarh: On the 12th day of the ongoing agitation by the Jat community, peace prevailed in Haryana on Thursday, a senior officer said here.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Ram Niwas said that no untoward incident occurred anywhere and movement of traffic remained undisturbed.

"All sections of the society have cooperated in maintaining peace in the state during this period," Niwas said.

He said that an open invitation has been issued to all parties for a dialogue on demands of the Jat community.

The Haryana government had on Tuesday constituted a five-member committee under the Chief Secretary to conduct dialogue over grant of reservation to the Jat community.

"Whoever wants to interact with this committee could send their request to the office of the Chief Secretary, after which time and date of meeting would be decided. In the first meeting held today (Thursday), members (of the panel) were apprised of the facts," Niwas said.

A section of the Jat community led by Jat leader Yashpal Malik, under the banner of All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS), has been protesting since January 29 in 19 districts of Haryana.

Their demands include reservation for the Jat community, jobs to next of kin of those killed in violence during the Jat agitation last year and action against officers who ordered action against protesting Jats.

Violence during the Jat agitation last year had left 30 people dead and over 200 injured. Government and private property worth hundreds of crores was damaged during the violence in February last year.