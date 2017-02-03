Jat stir enters fifth day, Haryana remains peaceful

Chandigarh: The ongoing Jat quota agitation in Haryana on Thursday entered its fifth day and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere, officials said here.

Amid elaborate security arrangements, the Jats held dharnas at several locations which remained peaceful, they said.

The call for the fresh stir has been given by some Jat outfits, especially those owing allegiance to All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti headed by Yashpal Malik.

Asked to comment on the ongoing Jat stir issue, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told reporters in Panchkula today that "everyone in a democracy has the right to demonstrate peacefully without impairing law and order".

"We had a meeting with one group of Jat leaders recently where the government accepted their demand to give jobs to the next of kin of those who had lost their lives in the agitation last year. Process has been initiated for the same," Khattar said.

Compensation to those affected by the Jat agitation last year has already been disbursed as per the survey report, Khattar further said, adding "if anyone has a complaint, he or she can apply to the Claim Commissioner to get the issue settled".

Paramilitary forces are out in sensitive areas in Haryana while heavy police force has been deployed to maintain strict vigil, as the stir entered its fifth day today.

During a similar stir a year ago, there were 30 deaths and widespread destruction of property. This time, Haryana has been put on maximum alert, officials said.

Notably, Rohtak and some of its neighbouring districts, including Sonipat and Jhajjar had been worst hit by the violence which broke out during last year's Jat stir.

Apart from the quota demand, the agitators are demanding release of arrested Jat youths from jails, withdrawal of cases registered during last year's agitation and grant of government jobs to the kin of those killed and injured during the agitation.