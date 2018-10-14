हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar focusses on need of value education amid rising #MeToo allegations

Several women have come out in the open and spoken about their personal experiences of sexual harassment.

Javadekar focusses on need of value education amid rising #MeToo allegations

NEW DELHI: Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday focussed on the need of good education stating that #MeToo allegations are a reflection of what is happening around us in the society.

Invoking Hindu spiritual teacher Prabhupada Swami's teachings he said: "Prabhupada Swami always talked about character building and used to say 'if you lose character it is a real loss'."  

"What we're witnessing today in #MeToo movement is a reflection of what is happening around and this value education becomes important," Javadekar said.

Several women have come out in the open and spoken about their own personal experiences of sexual harassment. From Bollywood to media professional to comedians, multiple allegations have been shared on social media in the recent past.

Minister in the NDA government MJ Akbar is also facing these allegations from his time as a journalist. However, Akbar has refuted all charges and hinted at a political hand behind the allegations. 

The Minister issued a detailed statement, trashing the allegations, hours after he returned from a trip to Africa. "Allegations of misconduct made against me are false and fabricated. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation," he said. He said that he will be taking legal action against those making "wild and baseless" allegations against him.

Tags:
Prakash Javadekar#MeToo#MeToo movementMJ Akbar

