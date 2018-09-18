हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi birthday

Javadekar, Naqvi celebrate PM Modi’s birthday by cutting giant 568 kg Laddu

Prakash Javadekar and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi celebrated PM Modi's birthday in a unique way.

Javadekar, Naqvi celebrate PM Modi’s birthday by cutting giant 568 kg Laddu
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 68th birthday was celebrated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and ministers across the country on Monday. Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi celebrated the same in a unique way, by cutting laddu weighing more than 560 kg.

During an event in the national capital, Union Ministers Javadekar and Naqvi cut the 568 kg laddu, with Happy Birthday Modi ji written on it. The unique celebration of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday was held at a Swachhta Diwas programme in Delhi.

The event was organised at Mavlankar Hall in the national capital by Sulabh International organisation.

Prime Minister Modi celebrated his 68th birthday in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, where he arrived on Monday for a two-day visit. He was received in Varanasi by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with school students from villages in the region. Chalo Jeete Hain, a film based on the life of Prime Minister Modi, was also reportedly screened during one of the events.

The Prime Minister is slated to lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects on Tuesday. He is also expected to visit the Banaras Hindu University.

Born on September 17, 1950, PM Modi rose from being a tea seller to the Prime Minister of the country. He hails from Vadnagar in Gujarat.

PM Modi became a full-time worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1971 and was assigned to the BJP more than a decade later, in 1985.

His first major political achievement was in 2001 when he was appointed the Chief Minister of Gujarat. PM Modi became the Prime Minister of the country in 2014 when the BJP got a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP-led NDA won the elections riding on Modi wave.

