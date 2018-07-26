हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jawaharlal Nehru

Jawaharlal Nehru’s photo replaced with Vinayak Savarkar in Goa’s Class X textbook: NSUI

Earlier on the 68th page of this book, there was a portrait, of the year 1935, in which Nehru was with Mahatma Gandhi and Maulana Azad at the Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra's Vardha. 

Jawaharlal Nehru’s photo replaced with Vinayak Savarkar in Goa’s Class X textbook: NSUI

New Delhi: Congress' student wing National Student’s Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday claimed that a picture of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was removed and replaced with that of RSS co-founder and freedom fighter Vinayak Savarkar in Class X social science textbooks in Goa.

Earlier on the 68th page of this book, there was a portrait, of the year 1935, in which Nehru was with Mahatma Gandhi and Maulana Azad at the Sevagram Ashram in Maharashtra's Vardha. The book also had two pictures of Nehru, but both of the pictures of Nehru were removed in the tenth edition of the book. The book has been published by Goa Education Authority.

State NSUI President Ahraz Mulla said Savarkar has been identified as a revolutionary in the book. He said that a caption with the photograph reads, “In 1904, one of the prominent revolutionaries, who had the experience of revolutionary activity in India, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (popularly known as) (Swatantraveer Savarkar) founded Abhinav Bharat to guide the revolutionaries.”

Speaking on the removal of the picture, Mulla said, "Tomorrow, they will remove the photo of Mahatma Gandhi and question what Congress has done in 60 years. They have to ensure they do not change history, which our ancestors have given us and the fight which the Congress has carried out for Independence.”

The Congress had earlier accused the BJP of trying to “change history” and erase Congress’s contribution to the freedom struggle.
According to the state education department officials, the new syllabus was released in May.

Reacting to the development, Director of state education department, Gajanan P Bhat, said, “I have asked the chairman of the Board of Higher and Secondary Examination to file a report and explain why the photograph of Nehru was removed.”

When contacted on the issue, the Board chairman, Ramakrishna Samant, said he will probe into the matter. He said, that the Board of Studies – teachers selected on the basis of their background and years of experience – first sits and decides on the curriculum changes. 

“They don’t make changes or introduce new aspects everywhere. It is done only when needed. Then the entire list of changes goes to the academic council and the convenors of all the studies gather and take it forward. I have asked the council to revert on how this was done,” Samant said.

Tags:
Jawaharlal NehruVinayak SavarkarRSSGoa

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close