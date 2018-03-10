Jaya Prada compares Azam Khan to Padmaavat's Khilji

New Delhi: Actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada on Saturday said senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohd. Azam Khan had harassed when she was seeking re-election from Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh in 2009. She then compared him to Khilji's villainous character in Bollywood film Padmaavat.

Jaya Prada in May of 2009 had accused Azam Khan of resorting to cheap tactics to bring her image down. She maintained her charges on Saturday. "When I was watching Padmaavat, Khilji's character reminded me of Azam Khan ji, how he had harassed me during elections when I was contesting," she told news agency ANI.

The veteran actress had previously said senior party leader Azam Khan was distributing CDs with morphed and objectionable photos of her. She had even threatened to complain to the Election Commission at the time before eventually managing to get herself re-elected. She would eventually be expelled from SP on charges of anti-party activities.

The 55-year-old has since repeated her accusations against Azam Khan on several occasions.