Jayalalithaa's audio clip, diet chat released by probe panel

CHENNAI: The commission investigating Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death has made her audio clip, diet chart public.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) supremo was seen complaining about her breathing.

"I'm feeling breathless like a crazy fan sitting in the front seat of a theatre and whistling," according to the audio tapes, which were recorded 68 days before her death.

In addition to this, she could be heard asking doctor on duty about her blood pressure.

She asked, "What is my blood pressure?" To which the doctor replied, "140/80. It is quite high."

Jayalalithaa replied to the doctor that, "its okay for me... normal."

The Justice A. Arumugasamy Commission has put out in public-domain a diet and medical chart of the former Tamil Nadu CM as submitted to it by her personal physician Dr KS Sivakumar.

The chart has in-depth information of her diet, blood pressure and sugar levels as jotted down on August 2, 2016, which is before her hospitalization.

The health chart suggests Jayalalithaa had subsisted on Idli, breads, coffee, green tea and biscuits.

On January 12, the hospital, where the late AIADMK supremo was being treated during her illness two years ago, submitted treatment documents of the same to an inquiry commission, which was set up to probe her death.

Following her death, allegations of foul play began to do the rounds and Tamil Nadu forest minister Dindigul Sreenivasan even claimed that all cabinet ministers had lied to the people about hospitalisation and death of the former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Jayalalithaa was admitted at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai for a long time before she breathed her last on December 5, 2016.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016. She suffered a cardiac arrest on December 4 and was declared dead the following day.