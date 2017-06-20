JD-U to meet on Wednesday over Presidential poll

New Delhi: Top leaders of Bihar`s ruling Janata Dal-United will meet in Patna on Wednesday to decide the party`s stance on the President`s election in which the NDA has decided to field Ram Nath Kovind.

"Top leaders of the party will decide on the Presidential candidature," JD-U spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan told IANS over phone from Patna.

Meanwhile, party`s bihar unit chief Bashistha Narain Singh: "The top leadership of the party, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will decide on it (on the presidential candidate). Nitishji has also spoken to (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi and (Congress leader) Ghulam Nabi Azad over the issue."

Remaining tightlipped on supporting Kovind, Singh indicated that there are several other things that will be discussed in the meeting.

"As he (Kovind) was Governor of Bihar, there are many other things... and if Bihar`s governor becomes President, then it shall be a matter of pride for the state," he said.

Describing Kovind as an unbaised Governor, Singh, who is also a Rajya Sabha member said: "Kovindji has done a good job as Governor of Bihar. He never interfared in the government`s works and always respected the Constitution."

"He remained unbaised," he said.

The JD-U leader said that Kovind used to take part in the social work which brought him more close to people of the state.

He also said that Kovind was unaware of the BJP`s decision to make him a Presidential candidate.

"Just two days ago, me and Kovindji both of us were there in a programme in Patna where 151 couples were getting married and there we spoke but he was unaware of his party`s decision," Singh said.