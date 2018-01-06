JD(U) for judicial judicial services commission, reservation in judiciary

Patna: The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar on Saturday urged the Centre to expeditiously set up a judicial services commission and asked all political parties to come out in support of introducing reservations in the judiciary.

"A little under three crore cases are pending in various courts of law across the country. Dalits and backwards are, in particular, vulnerable to being falsely implicated in cases. Delay in getting justice takes up their time and meagre resources which also adversely affects the possibility of their children getting proper education", JD(U) Deputy leader in Bihar Assembly Shyam Rajak said here in a statement.

"Moreover, as many as 6,379 posts of judges are lying vacant in the country. Nine High Courts do not have a Chief Justice. The posts of seven judges will fall vacant at the Supreme Court this year. All these things come in the way of speedy disposal of justice", he said.

"The Centre is, therefore, requested to expeditiously set up a judicial services commission so that the process of filling up vacant posts gathers momentum", he added.

Underscoring that the Nitish Kumar government in the state had introduced reservations in the lower judiciary, the former Bihar minister said "it was a historic step which ought to be emulated by other states as well as the Centre".

"I would urge all political parties to support the cause of introducing reservations in the judiciary. This is essential to realise Ambedkar's dream of an egalitarian society from which caste-based hierarchy has been banished", Rajak added.