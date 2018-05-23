JDU leader Pragati Mehta’s wife commits suicide, no note found

The wife of Janata Dal United (JDU) spokesperson and media in-charge Pragati Mehta has committed suicide reportedly by hanging herself from a ceiling fan inside her paternal house in Gidhaur in Jamui district. Mehta’s wife Khushboo Kumari took the extreme step on Tuesday night.

According to reports, after the family had its dinner on Tuesday night, other members went to the terrace to sleep whereas Khushboo went to a room along with her daughter. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling fan at around 4 am on Tuesday. The police were informed immediately and an investigation was initiated into the case.

The cause of the JDU leader’s wife committing suicide is yet to be ascertained. Family members have claimed that everything seemed normal with her, and they could not see any reason for her to take the extreme step.

Pragati Mehta and Khushboo got married six years ago. Mehta, who started his career as a journalist, made his political debut by joining the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). However, he parted ways with the party later to join Nitish Kumar-led JDU.