JD(U) welcomes Venkaiah Naidu as vice president, says it's an achievement for RS to see him at this post

New Delhi: A day after Venkaiah Naidu was elected as the vice president of India, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) congratulated him on his overwhelming victory and asserted that it was an achievement for the Upper House to see the latter at this post.

Talking to ANI, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Sunday said,"I congratulate him on winning the Vice-Presidential polls and wish him luck for this new post. He is one of the oldest members of the Rajya Sabha and we believe that it will be an achievement for the Upper House to see Naidu at this post."

Another JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi said also congratulated Venkaiah Naidu asserting that the result was quite expected since the very beginning. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee and former union minister was elected as the 13th Vice President of India with 516 votes.

Opposition nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi secured 244 votes.

Total 771 out of 785 MPs cast their votes today. However, it was revealed that 14 Members of Parliament (MPs) were not present during the voting process.

Voting for the Vice-Presidential Election ended with a total poll percentage of 98.21 per cent.

Naidu will be sworn-in as the new Vice-President of India on August 11.

(With inputs from ANI)