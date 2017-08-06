close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

JD(U) welcomes Venkaiah Naidu as vice president, says it's an achievement for RS to see him at this post

A day after Venkaiah Naidu was elected as the vice president of India, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) congratulated him on his overwhelming victory and asserted that it was an achievement for the Upper House to see the latter at this post.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 07:23
JD(U) welcomes Venkaiah Naidu as vice president, says it&#039;s an achievement for RS to see him at this post
File photo

New Delhi: A day after Venkaiah Naidu was elected as the vice president of India, the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) congratulated him on his overwhelming victory and asserted that it was an achievement for the Upper House to see the latter at this post.

Talking to ANI, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Sunday said,"I congratulate him on winning the Vice-Presidential polls and wish him luck for this new post. He is one of the oldest members of the Rajya Sabha and we believe that it will be an achievement for the Upper House to see Naidu at this post."

Another JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi said also congratulated Venkaiah Naidu asserting that the result was quite expected since the very beginning. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee and former union minister was elected as the 13th Vice President of India with 516 votes.

Opposition nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi secured 244 votes.

Total 771 out of 785 MPs cast their votes today. However, it was revealed that 14 Members of Parliament (MPs) were not present during the voting process.

Voting for the Vice-Presidential Election ended with a total poll percentage of 98.21 per cent.

Naidu will be sworn-in as the new Vice-President of India on August 11.

(With inputs from ANI)

TAGS

Sharad YadavVenkaiah NaiduVice PresidentHamid AnsariGopal Krishna Gandhi

From Zee News

UN Security Council unanimously adopts tougher sanctions on North Korea
World

UN Security Council unanimously adopts tougher sanctions on...

Delhi hospital refuses to admit five-month-old child suffering from brain fever
India

Delhi hospital refuses to admit five-month-old child suffer...

J&amp;K: CRPF jawan injured after bike-borne terrorists attack patrol party in Nowgam
IndiaJ&K

J&K: CRPF jawan injured after bike-borne terrorists att...

No fairytale finish for Usain Bolt: Justin Gatlin gatecrashes legendary Jamaican&#039;s farewell 100 m run
Sports

No fairytale finish for Usain Bolt: Justin Gatlin gatecrash...

Gujarat

Surat court issues warrant against Hardik Patel for non-app...

EuropeWorld

Russian miner rescued from flooded mine, eight still missin...

All you need to know about India&#039;s outgoing vice-president Hamid Ansari
India

All you need to know about India's outgoing vice-presi...

Sonia Gandhi greets Venkaiah Naidu on Vice-President poll win
India

Sonia Gandhi greets Venkaiah Naidu on Vice-President poll w...

Himachal Pradesh

Three killed as heavy rains trigger landslides in Himachal...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Upper hand in Rajya Sabha

‘Abrahamic Hindutva’: True warning or false equivalence?

The crisis of connectivity

DNA Edit: Govt needs to step up efforts to prevent another bridge collapse

From Messi's shadow to Qatar's influence: Top five talking points from Neymar's transfer to PSG