हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JEE Advanced 2018 results

JEE Advanced Result 2018: Seat allocation to begin from June 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the JEE Advanced 2018 exam on May 20. The Board had released the answer keys by the month end at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Result 2018: Seat allocation to begin from June 15

NEW DELHI: With the declaration of JEE Advanced Result 2018 on June 11, 2018, the seat allocation will begin on and from Friday, June 15, 2018. In a first, the JEE Advanced 2018 was conducted completely on online mode.

Qualifying JEE or participating in the joint seat allocation process, however, does not guarantee a candidate's admission in IITs. Admission will depend on the availability of seats during rounds of seat allocation.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the JEE Advanced 2018 exam on May 20. The Board had released the answer keys by the month end at jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, the JEE (Advanced) was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. Candidates who are able to secure all India rank up to 2,24,000 in JEE (Mains) appear for JEE (advanced) conducted by one of the IITs. Seat allocation will be declared on June 19.

Nearly 2.33 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced 2018 examination. The overall JEE Main cut-off to be eligible for JEE-Advanced had dropped this year. As per the CBSE, the cut-off in common rank was 74 as compared to 81 in 2017 and 100 in 2016. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will announce the first seat allotment on June 27.

Admission to IITs is conducted in two stages. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) first conducts Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) and then the candidates who secure all-India rank up to 2,24,000 appear for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted by one of the IITs.

The mains exams are held in a single day over two papers of 180 marks each - 60 marks for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. 

Tags:
JEE Advanced 2018 resultsJEE Advanced 2018JEE advancedJEE Advanced resultsJEE Advanced toppersPranav GoyalMeenal ParakhJeeadv.ac.inIIT KharagpurIIT KanpurIITJEE Advanced topper list

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close