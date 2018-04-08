JEE Main 2018 analysis: Moderate paper with difficult Physics; Know expected cut-off

JEE Mains 2018 in Pen and Paper mode was held at different centres in 112 cities across the country and abroad on Sunday afternoon. Overall, the entire level of the exam ranged from moderate to easy and was quite similar to the paper pattern of last two years. Most students who appeared for the exam admit that the paper was not that tough, but physics section was comparatively difficult. The three-hour exam consisted of 90 questions from PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).

Here's a detailed analysis of JEE Mains 2018 exam held on April 8 in pen and paper mode.

JEE Mains analysis of Physics section: Moderate to difficult

According to our experts, questions in Physics section had a mix of theory and was oriented towards calculations. The section wasn't long and consisted of 30 questions – 17 from Class 12 syllabus and 13 from Class 11 syllabus. There were 20 moderate-level, six easy and four difficult questions. However, it can be safely said that Physics was the toughest section among the three.

JEE Mains analysis of Chemistry section: Lengthy and moderate

The difficulty level of this section was moderate but lengthy. And like the physics section, this section had a mix of theory and calculation based questions. Out of the total 30 questions, 14 were from Class 12 syllabus and 16 from Class 11. Overall, the section had three difficult, 17 moderate, and 10 easy questions.

JEE Mains analysis of Mathematics section: Easy

Easiest of the three sections, the paper had calculative questions. Out of 30, 10 questions were from the Class 12 syllabus and 20 questions from Class 11 syllabus. This section had 3 difficult, 14 moderate and 13 easy questions.

JEE main 2018 cut-off

The expected cut off should be between 90 to 100.