JEE Main 2018 Answer Key, JEE Main OMR Sheets to be released by noon at jeemain.nic.in

NEW DELHI: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2018 provisional answer keys and candidate response sheets are expected to be released on its official website – jeemain.nic.in on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. While the officials have not announced a specific time, it's expected to be released by noon.

Candidates can check the answer keys and the response sheets online on the official website and raise an objection for a wrong answer against the OMR sheets. A non-refundable fee of Rs 1000 per question will be applicable. However, if the challenge is accepted by the CBSE Board, the amount would be refunded.

JEE Main 2018 offline (pen-paper) was held on April 8 while the online exam was conducted on April 15 and 16.

The JEE Mains 2018 Pen and Paper mode exam difficulty ranged from moderate to easy and was quite similar to the paper pattern of last two years. Most students who appeared for the exam admit that the paper was not that tough, but physics section was comparatively difficult. The three-hour exam consisted of 90 questions from PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).

JEE online exam too ranged from moderate to easy in difficulty levels.